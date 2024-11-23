Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

NYSE J opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

