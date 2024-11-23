Jazz Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Accelerated Approval for Ziihera in HER2-Positive Biliary Tract CancerOn November 20, 2024, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval of Ziihera (z

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

