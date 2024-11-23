Jennison Associates LLC Sells 43,144 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.15. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $153.11 and a one year high of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

