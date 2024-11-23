JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.72% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

