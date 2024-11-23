King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 780 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

