King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.55 and a 12 month high of $203.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.88.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

