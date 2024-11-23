King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,513 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.17 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

