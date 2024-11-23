King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,817 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,398,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 253,639 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after buying an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,867,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,661,000 after buying an additional 449,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Up 1.6 %

LKQ opened at $38.50 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

