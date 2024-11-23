Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,433 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

