KKM Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth $1,311,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also