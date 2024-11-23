KKM Financial LLC Sells 13,382 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KKM Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,382 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

