KKM Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

KKM Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

