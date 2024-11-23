Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $839.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.