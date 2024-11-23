Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after buying an additional 583,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,732 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 323,303 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.2% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 553,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 287,636 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

