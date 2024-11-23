LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of LB stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. LandBridge has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. LandBridge’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.
