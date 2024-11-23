Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 430,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,834,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 183,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.