Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 28,908 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 51.4% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 404,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 23.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.68 million, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

