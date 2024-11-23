Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.10 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $512.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.13 and its 200 day moving average is $518.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

