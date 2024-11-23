Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 195.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.96%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

