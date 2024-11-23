Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 608 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $5,495,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,466 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $8,249,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.