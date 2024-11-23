Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

