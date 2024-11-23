Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $70.46 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
