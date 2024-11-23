Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,094 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $70.46 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

