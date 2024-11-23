LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.45% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $113,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $102.68 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

