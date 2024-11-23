LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $149,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 451,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $268.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $269.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

