LPL Financial LLC Has $158.19 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,238 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.42% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $158,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after acquiring an additional 148,476 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 64,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,314,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

