Lundin Mining Co. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

