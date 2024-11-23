M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,239 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

