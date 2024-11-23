Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 52,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 41,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Malvern International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Malvern International

In other news, insider Mark Westcombe Elliott acquired 230,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £39,134 ($49,058.54). Also, insider Richard Christopher Mace sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £11,730 ($14,704.78). 51.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

