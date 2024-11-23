Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $113,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $618,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 313,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 50,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,142,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

