Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 16.73% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $180,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,543 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8,128.0% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 243,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $58.59 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.