Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.00.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 106.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

