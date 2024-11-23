Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

