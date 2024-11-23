Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $60.80.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.