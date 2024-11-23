Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

