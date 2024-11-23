Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,010 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXN opened at $83.38 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

