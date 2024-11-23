Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average of $304.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

