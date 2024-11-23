Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
