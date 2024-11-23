Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) Insider Ian Frazer Purchases 200,000 Shares

Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP – Get Free Report) insider Ian Frazer acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($21,818.18).

Microba Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Microba Life Sciences alerts:

About Microba Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Microba Life Sciences Limited provides microbiome testing and analysis services for clinicians, consumers, and research customers in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Testing Services, and Research and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Microba Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microba Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.