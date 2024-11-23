Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,182,000 after buying an additional 673,992 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,807 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.