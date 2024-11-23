Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $610.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $832.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $822.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $538.00 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $370,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

