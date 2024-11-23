Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 90.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 103.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

