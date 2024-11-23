Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,006,068 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,883,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.