Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,298 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth $501,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 52.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -90.48%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

