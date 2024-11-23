Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.55). Approximately 7,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 62,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The firm has a market cap of £102 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

