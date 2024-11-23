Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.55). Approximately 7,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 62,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.56).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MOTR
Motorpoint Group Stock Performance
About Motorpoint Group
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.