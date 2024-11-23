Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 165.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 168.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,531,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,148,000 after purchasing an additional 961,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 193.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $726.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

