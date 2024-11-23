Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $897.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $908.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

