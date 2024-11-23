NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

