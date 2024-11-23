Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $636.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.28 and a 52 week high of $641.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,256 shares of company stock valued at $131,338,820 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

