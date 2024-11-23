Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

