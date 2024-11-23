Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

